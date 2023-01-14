OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Police Department said they are working a confirmed fatality accident at NE 13th and Lottie.

Police officials say the call came out around 10:41 a.m.

A single vehicle was going north bound at a high rate of speed. The vehicle departed the roadway, hit the power pole, and rolled. The driver was ejected from the seat and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said there was a passenger who was transferred to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Police said both the driver and passenger are adults.