OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One man is dead after a house fire in northwest Oklahoma City on Sunday.

Neighbors reported hearing explosions before seeing smoke and fire coming from the home near Northwest 141st and Western.

It was a chaotic scene Sunday night as a close-knit group of neighbors banded together, hoping for a better outcome.

“We were in the home doing our normal things in the house, getting prepared for dinner and started hearing what sounded like firecrackers or maybe guns going off,” said Kenneth McCray, a neighbor.

That’s when McCray ran outside to find the house across the street engulfed in flames.

He yelled to his wife to call 911 – while he jumped into action.

“Myself and some other neighbors ran toward the home and ran to the side,” McCray said. “Everybody in a lot of chaos at that time decided to try to break through the windows, some went through the back.”

But when the heavy smoke became too much – they backed off – and waited for fire crews – who initially – couldn’t find anyone inside.

“The fire was spreading quickly through the house so we went to a defensive position and we used our master streams to knock down on the fire,” said Oklahoma City Fire Department Shift Commander David Shearer.

Once they got a handle on it – fire crews, along with hazmat and the bomb squad went back in – finding many containers with chemicals and explosives – and sadly, a male victim who did not survive.

McCray says his neighbor was quiet – and no one knew him too well.

“Super guy, seemed to be, he just wanted to be to himself and we gave him that much respect,” McCray said.

He says he and his neighbors wish they could have done more to save him.

“Anything, anything,” said McCray. “We’re pretty much family here, very family-oriented.”

One firefighter suffered a minor burn injury and was treated on the scene, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The house, a truck and a fifth-wheel camper were destroyed in the blaze. It’s estimated to have caused $465,000 in damages.

The fire department also says no smoke alarms were present or active at this residence. OKC residents can call 405-316-BEEP(2337) for a free, life-long smoke alarm.