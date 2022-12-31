OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police say one person has been shot and the suspect is in custody following a shooting at 2420 NW 23rd Street and Villa.

According to police a male and a female entered a shop, left and began arguing in the parking lot. The female shot the male in both legs and a tourniquet had to be applied until emergency crews arrived. Police confirm the male injuries are serious but do not appear to be life threatening.

The suspect is in custody as Oklahoma City Police continue to process the active scene.

