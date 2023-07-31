OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An overnight fire caused $165,000 in estimated damages in northwest Oklahoma City early Monday morning.

The structure suffered heavy damage with the roof caved in and just about everything in the area charred. Viewer video that can be seen in this story shows the flames coming from the roof of the home near NW 23rd Street and Shartel Avenue.

“It happened kind of like out of nowhere. I’m sitting there watching TV and hearing all that stuff and then seeing a big orange thing coming through your blinds it’s like something is definitely going on.” said neighbor Bryan Larrymore. “It was pretty big. It got a little scary there for a minute.”



“It was burning a lot, for like 2 or 3 hours,” said neighbor Kalani Lewis.

Firefighters on scene said the original call came out around 11:45 Sunday night.

“Reporting parties said they heard explosions and had flames coming from the roof,” said Jim Williams with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

They arrived to just that. Roughly 45 firefighters worked to put out the single-story house fire. Neighbors Bryan Larrymore and Kalani Lewis walked out to see it and said the home in question has been vacant for a couple years. They also said there hasn’t been any issues there until now.

“That’s probably about the closest I’ve come to my personal house catching on fire,” Larrymore said. “They did a very, very good job on putting that out.”

“I guess it’s the roof line of that building, there was this big wall of orange,” Lewis said.

Crews also had to work to keep it from spreading to a commercial building next door. After getting it knocked down from the outside, they were able to knock down the rest on the inside. Left behind the next day was $165,000 in damage and a home in shambles.

Oklahoma City fire officials on scene said no one was injured or inside the home. They said they are still trying to find out what caused the fire.