NW Oklahoma City homeowner frustrated with eroding backyard following heavy rainfall Thursday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Northwest Oklahoma City homeowner is fed up with her eroding backyard that she said keeps getting worse every time the area receives heavy rainfall.

“I paid to have all of that fixed and then it fell again,” Marquis Hurst told KFOR.

Hurst said it’s been an ongoing nightmare behind her home.

“Technically, that’s really not even my property, but now it’s eroded into my fence, obviously. So, then it is my property,” she said.

Her backyard is slowly disappearing, eroding into the creek below.

Chopper 4 was overhead on Thursday afternoon, following heavy rainfall. You can see Hurst’s fence has been pulled out of the ground and is partially falling down into the creek.

The eroding conditions of an Oklahoma City home’s backyard.

Hurst said it started right after she built the home back in 2015.

“That was the year we had a federal disaster declared for rain. So, I actually got some assistance from FEMA,” she said.

However, it’s a loan that will have to be paid back. She used the money to build a rock wall behind her home.

“A year after that, it fell from the wall, from the water, from more erosion,” Hurst said.

So now, the rocks are all crumbling down into the creek.

“The city says it’s up to the HOA to maintain the property behind the creek. The HOA says in their bylaws, I believe, that it’s up to the homeowner to maintain,” she said.

Hurst said she’s always on edge any time it rains and she’s not sure what to do next.

“It seems to be fairly stable for the moment. But we’ll just have to see. Time will tell,” Hurst said.

KFOR left messages with the city to ask if there is anything they can do. We are waiting to hear back.