NW Oklahoma City shooting claims life

Two multi-ethnic police officers at night wearing bulletproof vests, standing beside police cars with emergency lights flashing, behind cordon tape. The policewoman is in her 40s and her Hispanic, male partner is in his 30s.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police said one person is dead following a shooting in Northwest Oklahoma City on Thursday night.

Police confirmed to KFOR that the shooting occurred at MacArthur Apartments, 5745 NW 19th St.

The victim, who has not been identified, was shot in the chest.

Police said the victim died at a local hospital.

No information was provided on whether a suspect has been identified or captured.

Oklahoma City police are also investigating a shooting death that occurred Thursday night on the southwest part of the city.

Stay with KFOR as this story develops.

LATEST HEADLINES: