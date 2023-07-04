OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – City officials confirm overnight a water main break in Northwest Oklahoma City forced parts of Meridian to shut down.

Officials said the break happened Monday and Meridian remains shut down between NW 63rd and 50th.

No timeframe has been provided as water has been shut off and officials say while looking for the leak, streets could be closed for days to weeks.

Residents in the area have been advised they could experience lower water pressure for the time being.

No further details have been released.