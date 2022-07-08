ALVA, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma high school juniors can get ahead with the help of a local college.

Northwestern Oklahoma State University will begin offering qualified high school juniors tuition-free enrollment up to nine credit hours.

The move will begin on Aug. 15.

As a result, officials say students will have the ability to earn concurrent college credit up to 27 hours (nine for junior year and 18 for senior year), tuition-free while in high school.

University fees, along with required textbooks or course materials, remain the responsibility of the student.