OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The National Weather Service is confirming at least 4 tornadoes from severe storms on Thursday.

KFOR’s storm trackers spotted several including a funnel that touched down near Arnett in Western Oklahoma. The most devastating hit Perry, Texas injuring dozens. Search and rescue dogs spent Friday searching to ensure no one else was missing.

Responders from Oklahoma joined the search efforts, including firefighters from Balco in the panhandle and Oklahoma Game Wardens.

Here is a look at where tornadoes were confirmed to have hit in Oklahoma, according to the National Weather Service:

6 miles southeast of Loco in Stephens County

5 miles northwest of Healdton in Carter County

13 miles southwest of Arnett in Ellis County

7 miles southwest of Durham in Roger-Mills County

The Mayor of Perry says more than 100 homes and about 30 businesses were destroyed or damaged.