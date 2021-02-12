NWS: Dangerous wind chill increases frostbite risk

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While many people are preparing their houses and their vehicles for a possible snow storm, the National Weather Service is warning Oklahomans to prepare for the bitter temperatures.

Frostbite

The National Weather Service says with wind chills expected to be near -25 degrees, people can get frostbite within 15 minutes.

Frostbite, which is the freezing of skin and body tissue, usually occurs where blood circulation is limited like fingers, toes, nose, and ears.

To minimize frostbite, make sure all of your body parts are well covered.

If you notice numbness and the affected area is white or pale, hold the frostbitten area closely against warm skin.

Hypothermia

Hypothermia occurs when your body temperature drops dangerously low. Officials say hypothermia can occur with temperatures between 30 and 50 degrees.

If you or your clothing are wet, hypothermia is more likely.

Warning signs of hypothermia include uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, disorientation, slurred speech, and drowsiness. Immediate medical attention should be given to victims suspected of suffering from hypothermia. If no help is available, the victim should be warmed slowly with warm liquids along with dry clothing and blankets.

To protect yourself from the cold, the National Weather Service has the following tips:

Stay dry. Wet clothing results in much faster heat loss from your body. Wear waterproof insulated boots.

Stay covered. Wear mittens or gloves, and wear a hat. At least half of your body heat is lost if your head is not covered.

Dress layered. Trapped air between loose fitting clothing helps to insulate.

Stay informed. Have a portable NOAA weather radio nearby to keep you up-to-date with the latest forecasts and warnings. Use wind chill temperatures to guide you in dressing properly for the outdoors. On very cold days, minimize your exposure to the outdoors if possible.