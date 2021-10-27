NWS: EF1 tornado confirmed in Norman, southeast Oklahoma City

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – As severe storms moved through central Oklahoma, officials with the National Weather Service say they have confirmed at least one tornado in the Sooner State.

The National Weather Service confirmed on tornado on Wednesday morning.

Officials say the tornado began in northeast Norman near 24th Ave. NE and Tecumseh Rd. and ended in Oklahoma City near S.E. 164th and Westminster.

The damage found by the storm was consistent with 90 mile per hour winds, which is an EF1 tornado.

Prior to Tuesday’s storms, the Oklahoma Climatological Survey said there had been 28 confirmed tornadoes in Oklahoma in the month of October.

Officials say that’s the highest total of October tornadoes since records began in 1895. In fact, it is also more tornadoes than the rest of the year combined.

