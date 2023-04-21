NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The National Weather Service (NWS) says at least 12 tornadoes touched down in Oklahoma during Wednesday evening’s storms.

On April 19, several supercells formed in central Oklahoma, creating large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes in some communities.

Initial reports indicated eight tornadoes impacting central Oklahoma.

Now, three more spin-ups have been identified.

NWS investigators say one was recorded south of Blanchard, another northwest of Dibble, and the final was spotted in between Washington and Cole.

All three have received a preliminary rating of EF1.

The NWS teams will continue to complete damage surveys and determine the size and extent of the damage.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 65 weather-related injuries have been reported statewide by area hospitals.

Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security says damage surveys Thursday and Friday found approximately 1,950 homes received some level of damage in Cleveland, McClain, and Pottawatomie counties.