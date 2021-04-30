NWS: Pauls Valley tornado preliminarily rated EF-1

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials from the National Weather Service say they are still assessing the damage left behind by a tornado that touched down in Pauls Valley.

Around midnight on Wednesday morning, families near Pauls Valley awoke to a terrifying experience.

As the storms intensified outside, Eddie Menefee told KFOR that he started to become concerned when the winds became even stronger.

“The wind was blowing real hard and it got louder and louder, and I told my wife to get on the floor,” said Eddie Menefee, the homeowner. “She went on one side of the bed, and I went on the other side of the bed. About that time, the window broke. The lights went out and I started hollering for her, ‘let’s go check on the boys.’ Got our kids in there.”

By the time it was over, they came outside to discover the damage to their home and barn.

Officials with Garvin County Emergency Management say seven or eight buildings were damaged by the storm, including two or three homes in the area.

Pauls Valley damage

Despite the ongoing rain and flooding on Wednesday, crews with the U.S. National Weather Service were able to survey some of the damage left behind in Pauls Valley.

Officials say they were able to preliminarily confirm EF-1 damage in the area.