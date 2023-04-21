COLE, Okla. (KFOR) – As several communities work to clean up after devastating tornadoes, the National Weather Service continues to survey the extent of that damage.

On April 19, several tornadoes formed as storms moved across central Oklahoma.

A large tornado hit the community of Cole, destroying dozens of homes in that area.

In all, officials say two people were killed in that area due to the tornado.

Later in the evening, another tornado formed and ripped through the community of Shawnee. It left a devastating trail of destruction through the heavily populated area.

The storm impacted Oklahoma Baptist University, which is now working to determine how to get students back in the classroom.

Another person was also killed in that storm.

Now, the National Weather Service says it has released its preliminary findings on the storms.

The tornado near Cole is preliminarily rated as an EF3 tornado with wind speeds between 136 and 165 miles per hour.

A tornado near Lake Thunderbird was rated an EF0, one near Etowah was an EF 2 and a tornado near Pink was rated an EF1.

Preliminarily, the Shawnee tornado has been rated an EF2 with 111 to 135 mile per hour winds. However, that could change as more surveys are done.

The National Weather Service also released its track of the tornadoes, saying there were at least eight tornadoes in Oklahoma on April 19.