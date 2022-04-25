OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As severe storms moved across Oklahoma on Saturday, tornado sirens sounded to warn residents about potential danger.

On Sunday, the National Weather Service began surveying damage from the storms.

Officials say they found two likely tornado paths; one was located north of Tuttle and the other was northwest of Harrah.

The tornado near Tuttle was rated an EF0, while the Harrah tornado was rated an EF1.

However, officials say they are not done surveying potential damage.

“We were not able to survey all the potential damage areas, so if you have any drone or aerial pics/video of the circulation track from east of Minco to SE of Mustang, or the circulation from Midwest City to NW of Harrah, please let us know,” the National Weather Service tweeted.