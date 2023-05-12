NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Norman was on the ground Friday to survey the damage of 13 potential tornadoes from the storms on May 11.

On Thursday evening, severe storms started firing along the dryline in western Oklahoma and quickly moved into central parts of the state.

As storms intensified, tornado warnings were issued for several counties across central Oklahoma.

Like the storms on April 19, Cleveland, Grady, McClain and Pottawatomie counties were hit hardest by the tornadoes Thursday evening.

One tornado was spotted over the community of Cole, which is still cleaning up from being hit by a devastating tornado on April 19.

Tornado near Cole, Oklahoma. Image KFOR.

Preliminary damage reports indicate that tornado was an EF1, according to NWS.

Noble was also hit, right in the middle of town.

Along Main Street, three businesses and one home suffered significant damage.

Tornado damage in Noble as of Friday morning. KFOR photo.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

NWS reports that tornado was also an EF1.

NWS crews are also processing data from possible tornadoes near Tuttle, Bridge Creek, Rush Springs, Ninnekah, Dibble, Goldsby, east Norman/Lake Thunderbird, Asher and Maud.

There is no word on the ratings for those possible tornadoes at this time.