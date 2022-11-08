IDABEL, Okla. (KFOR) – A deadly tornado that moved through East Texas and southeastern Oklahoma has now been upgraded.

The National Weather Service’s Quick Response Team assessed damage of the tornado that tracked 58 miles from Red River County, Texas to McCurtain County, Oklahoma on Nov. 4.

The storms killed at least two people and injured others, and left homes and buildings in ruins.

The NWS response team says the tornado has now preliminarily been upgraded to an EF-4.

Tornadoes are deciphered using an Enhanced Fujita scale (EF Scale). The EF Scale was developed based on damage intensity which can range from an EF-0 to an EF-5.

An EF-4 is classified as violent, with winds of 166-200 mph, causing devastating damage.

Officials say the EF-4 rating was based on damage in Texas. However, they say that the entire tornado gets one rating.

Even though there is no documented EF-4 damage in Oklahoma, experts say this is the first EF-4 tornado to impact the Sooner State since 2016.

Officials say a 90-year-old man was killed in a home in the Pickens area of McCurtain County.

Governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency Saturday afternoon for McCurtain County, as well as neighboring Bryan, Choctaw and LeFlore counties.

“The state stands ready to send all the help, support, and resources southeastern Oklahoma needs to recover and rebuild from this devastating storm,” said Stitt in a statement after touring the damage in Idabel Saturday morning and issuing the disaster declaration. “Oklahomans are strong and resilient. We will build back these homes and businesses.”