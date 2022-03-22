KINGSTON, Okla. (KFOR) – As storms brought much-needed rainfall to Oklahoma, the weather pattern also brought some severe weather to southern parts of the state.

On Monday evening, a tornado touched down near U.S. 70, just east of Kingston, tossing vehicles and leaving a damage path a quarter-mile wide.

Kinston is located in Marshall County east of Durant.

“All of a sudden I heard a loud noise, and everything was just, you couldn’t see anything,” Sandy Clark said.

Some homes had roof tops peeled back, while other homes and businesses were destroyed by the storms.

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service sent crews to Marshall and Johnston counties to assess the damage.

Crews said they would be surveying areas near the Buncombe Creek Resort Marina to Kingston, Milburn, and Wapanucka.

Following their initial survey, teams found damage indicative of an EF2 tornado.

“Our damage survey team has found EF2 damage from the tornado that affected parts of Marshall and Johnston counties yesterday. The survey is still ongoing, and we’ll provide more updates through the afternoon,” the NWS posted on Twitter.