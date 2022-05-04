SEMINOLE, Okla. (KFOR) – As Oklahoma braces for another round of severe weather, the National Weather Service is busy surveying areas that were hit by Monday’s severe storms.

On Monday evening, strong supercells brought heavy rain, straight line winds, and hail to much of the state.

Also, the storms sparked a few tornadoes.

The National Weather Service states that a tornado that touched down in Cyril and destroyed homes in that community was rated as an EF1.

A tornado that touched down in Ripley was also rated as an EF1.

Officials say they are still investigating four short tracks found in Loyal, but they have not been rated just yet.

The tornado that moved through Seminole was also rated a high-end EF1.

The National Weather Service says that storm had estimated winds of 100 to 110 miles per hour.