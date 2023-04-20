OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Our Blood Institute says O-negative blood donations are desperately needed following Wednesday evening’s severe storms and tornadoes.

“Our community was hit hard by tornadoes last night and we currently have less than a one-day supply of O-negative and B-negative blood units on hand,” said OBI. “O-negative blood is especially important right now because it’s the only universal blood type and is the type that first responders use after a crisis strikes.”

On Wednesday evening, several supercells formed in central Oklahoma, creating large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes in some communities.

A large tornado that was wrapped in rain formed near the Cole and Dibble area, causing significant damage to homes and property.

That storm has claimed at least three lives.

The tornado reformed near the Pottawatomie County line, hitting just south of the town of Pink. The tornado then turned north, causing damage in Shawnee.

Initial reports indicate that Oklahoma saw at least eight tornadoes that touched down. Now, it will be up to the National Weather Service to complete damage surveys and determine the size and extent of the damage.