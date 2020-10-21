Oak Cliff Fire Department gets nifty new fire engine

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oak Cliff Fire Department has a big, shiny, new baby girl…in the form of a fire engine.

The new fire truck arrived Monday evening, and the proud firefighters were more than happy to show it off on social media.

The truck is 32 feet long and weighs 20 tons.

Firefighters will mount tools and equipment on the truck over the next few weeks. All firefighters will be trained on the truck, according to fire officials.

Here’s some snapshots of the spiffy new fire engine, courtesy of the Oak Cliff Fire Department:

