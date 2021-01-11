OBI asking Oklahomans to donate blood in 2021

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Blood Institute is asking all eligible Oklahomans to consider donating blood in 2021 to help others in the community.

“Oklahomans really did their part throughout a tough 2020 to ensure the local blood supply despite the numerous challenges, and we thank them for their selflessness,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “We urge you make a resolution to take just an hour out of your busy schedule to give the precious gift of life—and offer families hope, healing and comfort this new year.”

Blood donors will receive a free, long-sleeved “2021 Fingers Crossed” t-shirt.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought an unprecedented fluctuation in both supply and the need for blood. We thank all current and future blood and convalescent plasma donors for their commitment to saving lives and encourage those who have previously donated to reconnect with your local blood center as a handful of guidelines have changed such as travel restrictions, increasing the number of eligible donors,” said ADRP Executive Director Carla Peterson. “Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood which must always be immediately available on the shelf. Blood has a very short shelf-life span and must be constantly replenished year-round to ensure availability for all patients.”

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be managed as schedules allow. All blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to identify potential convalescent plasma donors.

Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives. Appointments can be made by calling 1-877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org. More information on Oklahoma Blood Institute can be found at obi.org.