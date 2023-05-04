OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Are you in need of a vacation?

Now is your chance to save a life and win a dream trip..

On Saturday, May 6, Our Blood Institute is giving blood donors a chance to win a 7-night getaway cruise.

Donors who give blood at any OBI donor center or mobile blood drive on May 6 will be entered to win the cruise out of Galveston, courtesy of Dream Vacations.

Each donor will also receive a t-shirt and a free ticket of their choice to Science Museum Oklahoma, Frontier City, or Hurricane Harbor.

Appointments can be made by calling 877-340-8777 or by visiting OBI’s website.