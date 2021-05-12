OBI: Blood donors could win bass boat, Traeger grill

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Organizers say Oklahomans who choose to save a life through blood donation will be entered to win some prizes that will ensure they have some fun in the summer sun.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute is hoping to bolster lagging donations during the summer months with unique giveaways.

Donors who give blood in May will be entered for a chance to win a brand-new Ranger RT178 bass boat. Also, one lucky donor each week will win a brand-new Traeger grill.

“Summer traditionally challenges our ability to collect blood products, as many are vacationing and outside of their normal routines,” said Dr. John Armitage, President and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “We’re excited to add this promotion to reward those who make their summer a lifesaving one by donating blood for those in need.”

Donors who give during this promotion will also receive their choice of tickets to summer partners: one ticket to Science Museum Oklahoma, one ticket to Frontier City or two tickets to Safari Joe’s H2O Water Park.

Donors can make their appointment to give at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.