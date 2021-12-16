OBI: Blood donors needed following natural disasters

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you decide to save a life this holiday season, you could walk away with some sweet treats.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute says blood donors are critically needed following devastating natural disasters.

“We need help replenishing the blood supply after sending units of blood to Kentucky in response to the recent tornadoes,” said Dr. John Armitage, President and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “The holidays are also the busiest time of year and people are off their usual routine of donating blood.”

Donors who give at a donor center between Dec. 13 and Dec. 19, and Dec. 26 through Jan. 2 will receive a half-dozen Okarche’s Old Fashioned cinnamon rolls.

The donors will receive a choice between two, movie-themed long sleeve t-shirts featuring designs from A Christmas Story and Home Alone.

Appointments to donate can be made online at OBI.org or by calling 877-340-8777.