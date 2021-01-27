OBI distributes 20,000th convalescent plasma unit

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the fight against the coronavirus pandemic continues, the Oklahoma Blood Institute says it has already distributed its 20,000th convalescent plasma unit.

Officials say recent convalescent plasma donations have reached all-time high levels with more than 500 donors giving in the past week alone.

However, the need for convalescent plasma continues to grow.

“The need for convalescent plasma is sustained and great,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “But even more persistent is the dedication from our donors to meet and exceed the demand to ensure that local patients have access to the proven treatment they need.”

The OBI distributed its 20,000th convalescent plasma unit this week, less than three months after distributing its 10,000th unit.

“We’ve heard from our hospital partners and patients alike that convalescent plasma treatment was critical to COVID recovery, but now we’re seeing that clinical evidence supported by scientific studies,” Armitage said. “With the proven efficacy of this treatment, we must continue to meet the needs of local patients to give them the best chance at surviving this disease.”

To donate convalescent plasma, donors must have tested positive for COVID-19, be symptom-free for 14 days and be eligible to donate blood. A donation takes about 90 minutes, and donors are eligible as often as every seven days.

Each donation can produce up to four units of convalescent plasma.