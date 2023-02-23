OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In addition to helping save lives, you could also get a free ticket to an Oklahoma City museum.

Anyone who donates blood at Our Blood Institute’s donor center or a mobile drive through March 31 will receive a free ticket to the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum.

“We take our role as the community blood provider very seriously,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Our Blood Institute. “Our blood supply is an essential part of our health care system, so we’re extremely thankful for partners like the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum for their partnership in helping ensure we have a healthy blood supply for patients in need.”

OBI says it relies on 1,200 volunteer blood donors a day to meet the needs of patients. Just one donation can save up to three lives.

At each donation, donors will also receive a mini health screening and a free t-shirt.

Anyone who is healthy and 16-years-old or older can give blood. Blood can be donated every 56 days. Platelets can be given as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year.

Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.