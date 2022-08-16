OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you have been dreaming about a vacation, the Oklahoma Blood Institute says you have a chance to win a huge prize while saving a life.

OBI is celebrating the FDA’s reversal on European blood donor deferrals by giving all blood donors a chance to win a European cruise vacation.

“We are grateful to see the FDA use the latest scientific data to adjust deferral rules, allowing us to welcome back many donors, and invite in countless others who have not attempted to donate due to the restrictions,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “This move will help expand our donor pool, as there is an ongoing need for blood donation, especially during the summer months.”

Now, all successful blood donors from Aug. 17 through Aug. 21 are eligible to win a European cruise vacation.

Donors will also receive a free travel tote, a free t-shirt, and a free entry to Frontier City or Science Museum Oklahoma or two entries to Safari Joe’s H2O Water Park.

Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.