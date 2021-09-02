OBI: Donors can win OU football tickets during blood drive

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – College football season is here, and the Oklahoma Blood Institute is hoping fans can help save a life before cheering on their favorite team.

This year, the OBI is hosting a two-day Pre-Labor Day blood drive in hopes of beefing up the blood supply before the holiday weekend.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 2 and Sept. 3, donors will receive their choice of an OSU orange or OU crimson Bedlam t-shirt. Also, the Oklahoma Beef Council is providing all-beef hot dogs to donors.

Plus, one lucky donor will win a pair of tickets to the OU vs. Nebraska football game on Sept. 18.

“Although we have fun with this event, saving the lives of our family, friends and neighbors is a serious matter,” said Dr. John Armitage, President and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “We are grateful for Oklahoma Beef Council for helping us to encourage donors to take time before Labor Day Weekend to help us prepare for any emergency that may occur.”

The OBI has several donor centers in the metro:

Central OKC, 901 N. Lincoln Blvd.

North OKC, 5105 N. Portland Ave.

Edmond, 3409 S. Broadway, Suite 300

Norman, 1004 24th Ave., N.W., Suite 101.

For more information or to schedule an appointment to give blood, visit obi.org or call 877-340-8777.