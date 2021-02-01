OBI encouraging Oklahomans to donate blood, platelets

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As more Oklahomans continue to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, officials say there has been some confusion about blood donations.

Officials with the Oklahoma Blood Institute say individuals who receive the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are still eligible for donate blood and platelets.

“The health of our donors is an integral part of our life-saving mission,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “As more Oklahomans are vaccinated, it is important for them to know they’re eligible to give blood and platelets, even the same day they receive their vaccination. As the pandemic persists, the impact on the community blood supply continues as well—so we urge healthy adults, age sixteen and up, to make blood donation a priority.”

Currently, convalescent plasma donors are not eligible to donate convalescent plasma after receiving the vaccine. However, officials say you can still donate blood or platelets.

“We will see an update to the eligibility of convalescent plasma donors who have received the vaccine, in a matter of weeks,” Armitage said. “We are in the process of implementing brand new guidance from the FDA.”

Appointments to give blood are not required but can be made by calling Oklahoma Blood Institute at 877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org. Those who have recovered from COVID-19, have not received a COVID vaccine, and who are 14 days symptom free, may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma. Appointments to donate convalescent plasma can be made by calling 888-308-3924 or emailing coviddonor@obi.org.