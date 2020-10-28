OBI experiencing ’emergency blood shortage’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Blood Institute is experiencing an emergency blood shortage and is seeking donors of all blood types.

Officials say the ice storm has caused additional closures and cancellations, adding to the ongoing issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The OBI says it is seeing a significant downturn in donations and has exhausted typical recruitment efforts.

Officials say OBI’s blood supply has reached a less-than-one-day supply.

Typically, OBI maintains a three to five-day supply for local hospitals.

“COVID-19 has put tremendous strain on the blood supply for months, but this unseasonable inclement weather was the real catalyst for a blood emergency in our state,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “The need for blood is constant – someone needs a life-saving transfusion every two seconds. We are calling on all healthy Oklahomans to take about an hour of their time to give blood for our friends and neighbors in need.”

The Oklahoma Blood Institute is encouraging all Oklahomans to donate blood as soon as possible.

To schedule an appointment to give blood, call 1-877-340-8777 or visit obi.org to see a list of donor centers and mobile blood drives.

