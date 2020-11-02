OBI giving blood donors a chance to win $500 gift card

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Blood Institute is still experiencing an emergency blood shortage and is seeking donors of all blood types.

Officials say the ice storm has caused additional closures and cancellations, adding to the ongoing issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The OBI says it is seeing a significant downturn in donations and has exhausted typical recruitment efforts.

Now, the organization says it will reward those who donate.

Donors who give from Nov. 2 through Nov. 6 will be entered for a chance to win a $500 VISA gift card. One winner will be chosen each day.

“We are truly grateful to our donors who have stepped up during these extremely trying months for the blood supply,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “The need for blood is constant. Children with cancer cannot wait for lifesaving treatment, trauma patients cannot wait for transfusions and other patients with life-threatening conditions rely on blood products. We want to help our selfless donors stay safe and healthy, and this gift card giveaway is our way of saying, ‘thank you’ and offering our donors some much-needed help before the holiday season.”

The Oklahoma Blood Institute is encouraging all Oklahomans to donate blood as soon as possible.

To schedule an appointment to give blood, call 1-877-340-8777 or visit obi.org to see a list of donor centers and mobile blood drives.

