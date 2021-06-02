OBI giving free admission to Oklahoma theme parks to blood donors

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In exchange for saving a life, Oklahomans can also get tickets to have some fun at the state’s amusement parks.

This summer, the Oklahoma Blood Institute is giving blood donors free admission to Science Museum Oklahoma, Frontier City, or two free admissions to Safari Joe’s H2O Water Park.

“Summer traditionally challenges our ability to collect blood products, as many are vacationing and outside of their normal routines,” said Dr. John Armitage, President, and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “We’re so thankful to our loyal summer partners for helping us reward those who make their summer a lifesaving one by donating blood for those in need.”

Officials say blood donation levels remain lower than average, but hospital demand remains high.

Appointments can be made online or by calling 877-340-8777.