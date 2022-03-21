OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you plan on donating blood soon, you could be rewarded with free breakfast.

All successful blood donors through Friday, March 25 will receive a coupon for a free stack of buttermilk pancakes from IHOP.

Donors will also receive a free t-shirt and one free admission to the National Cowboy Western Heritage Museum or the Oklahoma City Zoo.

Officials with the Oklahoma Blood Institute say March is usually a challenging month for blood donations.

“We take our role as the community blood provider very seriously,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “Our blood supply is an essential part of our health care system, so we’re extremely thankful for partners like IHOP providing a tasty breakfast for our loyal donors and ensuring a healthy blood supply for patients in need.”

Appointments to donate can be made online or by calling 877-340-8777.