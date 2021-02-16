OBI hosts emergency blood drive to avoid shortage during winter weather

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Blood donors filled the chairs Tuesday at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum despite driving conditions.

“The last thing we want to do is have a patient or patient family member worried about ‘Is there going to be blood?'” said Dr. John Armitage, President and CEO of the Oklahoma Blood Institute.

A problem that could soon be a reality as this winter storm persists.

“With this long gap in the weather being terrible, we can’t wait for a bright sunshiny day,” said Dr. Armitage.

Officials with the Oklahoma Blood Institute say their blood supply is at an emergency level.

First, it was hit with the pandemic, and now this winter storm.

“If you’ve got a four-wheel drive, you’re maybe from up north and this feels like old times to you from Minnesota or wherever you’re from please make the effort to come in and save a life” he said.

They’re hosting emergency blood drives throughout the week.

Blood donors headed to the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum on Tuesday to help save lives.

The museum staff says they planned around possible rolling blackouts.

“We had to be careful about the space we chose because there are a lot of areas in the museum that don’t receive natural light,” said President and CEO of the museum Natalie Shirley.

Donors we spoke with say even though it’s not ideal to get out, it’s just another way of showing the Oklahoma Standard.

“In difficult times, which obviously with the weather and everything, it’s a very difficult time you kind of want to help out and this is a way we can help out,” said donor, Robin Krieger.