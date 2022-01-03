OBI offers new COVID-19 antibody testing

Blood donor

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Blood Institute is implementing a new antibody testing method to give blood donors more information about their immunity to COVID-19.

Previously, the OBI was only able to detect if a blood donor had previously been infected by COVID-19.

Now, the improved method will also detect if an individual has antibodies as a result of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Offering this important knowledge to our donors is just one more way we are proud to positively impact public health,” said Dr. John Armitage, OBI president and CEO. “COVID will continue to be a major concern through 2022 and, in fact, over the next several years. We are committed to providing donors valuable information about their health from blood samples we routinely collect, including immune responsiveness to COVID and metabolic function from total cholesterol screenings. We are fortunate to offer these services through our own labs, without the need to outsource testing.”  

The new test, which runs from Jan. 3 to Jan. 31, will tell donors whether their antibodies come from natural infection or the vaccine.

Organizers say knowing your immune status may be helpful in making decisions about your health.

Appointments can be made by calling 1-877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org.

