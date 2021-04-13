OBI: Oklahoma in immediate need of blood donors

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Blood Institute says it is in immediate need of blood donors.

Recently, hospital blood usage has surged nearly 10% over previous levels as the community moves into COVID-19 recovery mode.

March was the highest distribution of certain blood products in the 44-year history of Oklahoma Blood Institute.

“We’re thankful that COVID has receded enough for Oklahomans to create a new normal and get caught up on deferred medical care,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “But, the impact of this return to normalcy has stressed our blood supply in yet another way. The COVID pandemic continues to surprise and challenge us.”

Trauma-related blood needs have also increased dramatically, as Oklahomans return to vigorous spring activities and travel.

The local blood supply typically operates at a three-day supply, but the surge in demand has lowered levels to a one-day supply.

Recent vaccination efforts have also challenged giving levels, as some donors mistakenly believe they can’t donate after receiving their COVID-19 vaccine.

While COVID-19 vaccines aren’t required to donate, those who have been vaccinated can donate immediately, if they’re feeling well.

Donors can make appointments to donate at obi.org or walk-in to any mobile blood drive or donation center to give.