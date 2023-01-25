OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Blood Institute says its blood supply is at a dangerously low level.

OBI says a significant number of appointments across its nine donor centers were canceled due to Tuesday’s winter weather.

Even before the storm, organizers say donations were down.

OBI typically has a three- to five-day supply of blood available but is well below that level right now.

Officials say they need 1,200 blood donations each day to maintain an ample supply of blood for state hospitals.

“January is always a difficult time as blood donations typically slow, and the winter weather is magnifying the problem,” said John Armitage, M.D., OBI president and CEO. “Since the start of the year, blood donations are suffering substantially, and fewer people are donating. We need the public to step up and help secure their community blood supply.”

Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.