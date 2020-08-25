OBI preparing to help communities impacted by tropical storms

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As communities across the Gulf Coast prepare for a pair of tropical storms, the Oklahoma Blood Institute is urging healthy adults to donate blood.

The OBI has been called upon to help blood centers in the path of Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura, which are expected to make landfall over the next few days.

Already, emergency declarations have been issued in Texas and Louisiana.

“We are part of a nationwide network of blood centers, and Oklahoma Blood Institute stands ready to help our neighbors in need,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “Oklahomans know the threat of severe weather all too well – and we know we can depend on our generous donors to make sure blood is available during this time of crisis.”

