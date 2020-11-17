OBI provides 10,000th convalescent plasma unit in ongoing fight against COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As doctors continue to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the Oklahoma Blood Institute says it has dispatched its 10,000th convalescent plasma unit.

The OBI began collecting convalescent plasma in early April as soon as it showed promise in treating patients suffering from severe symptoms of COVID-19.

Initially, it took three months for OBI to distribute its first 1,000 units of convalescent plasma. However, it took just one week to distribute the last 1,000 units.

“We’ve seen demand for convalescent plasma increase exponentially as our community hospitals grapple with an enormous surge of COVID-19 patients,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “We have collected convalescent plasma from more than 1,530 donors so far—many coming in to give multiple times, but we need plenty more to come forward if we are to continue meeting the skyrocketing demand. The fact that our blood center has surpassed 10,000 hospital requests for this product shows just how essential it and its source donors are.”

Officials say those who have recovered from COVID-19 are eligible to give convalescent plasma. A single plasma donation can provide transfusions for up to four COVID-19 patients.

To donate convalescent plasma, donors must have had a positive COVID-19 test result, be symptom-free for 14 days and be at least 7 days past their last blood or plasma donation. A donation takes about 90 minutes, and donors are eligible as often as every seven days.

Oklahomans are urged to sign up for the convalescent plasma registry by calling 888-308-3924 or visiting obi.org/plasma.

