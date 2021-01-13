OBI purchasing tool to advance cancer-fighting research

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Blood Institute says it will purchase sophisticated equipment to help with new cellular therapies.

The OBI has received a $50,000 grant from Presbyterian Health Foundation to purchase the Attune NxT Acoustic Focusing Cytometer from ThermoFisher Scientific.

The tool will be used to identify donors with certain types of cells needed for new cellular therapies.

“Oklahoma Blood Institute is more than just a community blood bank, they are a recognized biotech innovator,” said PHF President and Chair, Tom R. Gray, III. “We are proud to support the work of OBI in securing state-of-the-art technology, ultimately giving Oklahomans who are fighting cancer a better chance of survival.”

Dr. Jennifer Chain, Ph.D., scientific director of Oklahoma Blood Institute’s Research and Development Laboratory, identified a unique subset of cancer-fighting cells in the blood of certain blood donors.

With the Attune Nxt instrument, she will identify blood donors who carry these specialized cells and decipher the detailed characteristics needed to harness their cancer-fighting properties.

“Adding the Attune NxT advances our ability to analyze how certain blood cells grow and fight tumor cells, using two lasers to detect up to seven different fluorescent dyes,” said Dr. Chain. “Additional lasers can be added to the instrument in the future, which will only increase our potential for more advanced cellular research.”