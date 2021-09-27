OBI relaunches COVID-19 antibody testing

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Blood Institute says it is relaunching its COVID-19 antibody testing program.

OBI uses an IgG antibody test, which measures antibodies from natural COVID infection and the antibodies produced as a result.

“Knowledge has always been power, especially as it relates to our health,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “We’re proud to bring this needed testing back to our donors to provide as more knowledge so they can make better informed decisions about their health.”

Officials say the test will not measure a person’s response to the vaccine, which is created differently.

In addition to the COVID-19 antibody results, blood donors also receive information on blood pressure, cholesterol and Hemoglobin A1c.

Officials warn that the blood supply in Oklahoma remains at critical levels.

Oklahoma Blood Institute supports the inventory for patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide. Appointments can be made by calling 1-877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org.