OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In addition to saving lives, blood donors will also be able to help those in need.

The Last Frontier Council, Boy Scouts of America, and the Oklahoma Blood Institute are teaming up for a fundraising drive and blood drive at five blood donation centers.

From Sept. 19 through Sept. 25, every blood donation made in the name of the Boy Scouts will earn a $10 contribution from OBI to local food banks.

Blood donors simply need to self-identify as supporting the Scouts when they check in to earn the contribution.

“We are excited to help Scouts, and their families and supporters, fulfill their ‘Be Prepared’ motto as they help the blood supply and food pantries across our community,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute.

The designated OBI donor rooms to make this unique “double donation” are:



Edmond 3904 S. Broadway, Suite 300, Edmond, OK 73013

Lawton 211 S.W. “A” Avenue, Lawton, OK 73501

Norman 1004 24th Avenue, N.W., Norman, OK 73069

Oklahoma City 901 N. Lincoln, Oklahoma City, OK 73104

Oklahoma City 5105 N. Portland, Oklahoma City, OK 73112

According to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, one $10 donation provides 40 meals to those in need.

Appointments can be made by calling 1-877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org. Walk-ins are welcome.