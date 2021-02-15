OBI scheduling emergency blood drives amid critical shortage

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Even before a winter storm moved into the state, the Oklahoma Blood Institute said it was facing a critical blood shortage.

Last week, OBI said it was in critical need of blood donations.

Now, officials say the shortage has been further impacted by the winter weather.

As a result, OBI has scheduled several emergency blood drives this week throughout the Oklahoma City metro area:

Tuesday, Feb. 16., 10am-4pm – National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum

Wednesday, Feb. 17, 10am-4pm – National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum and Shawnee Mall

Thursday, Feb. 18, 10am-4pm – Quail Springs Mall and OKC Outlets

Starting now, through the end of this stretch of winter weather, OBI is starting a new series of giveaways to try and get donors in the door.

“We need the kind of ultra heroes. People who when they hear help, they race towards help, they don’t go the other direction,” said Dr. John Armitage, CEO of OBI.

Every day, the institute will host a $2,000 drawing for donors.

“We want to reward people with this drawing, but we also want to make sure that we don’t drop the ball and let somebody who is relying on us go without blood,” said Dr. Armitage.

Donors may make appointments to give blood at these mobile blood drives at obi.org/emergency or by calling 877-340-8777. Walk-ins are welcome.