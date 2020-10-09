OBI seeking convalescent plasma donations as COVID-19 hospitalizations climb

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As hospitalizations related to COVID-19 cases rise across the state, the Oklahoma Blood Institute is asking survivors to donate convalescent plasma.

Recently, the OBI sent 99 units of convalescent plasma to system hospitals, the largest single-day usage of convalescent plasma since the pandemic began.

Officials say high convalescent plasma requests are taxing an already strained collection system that is struggling to meet growing patient demand.

New convalescent plasma donors are needed now, to ensure the treatment is available when patients are in need.

“Time is of the essence in the fight against COVID-19,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “Delays in transfusing convalescent plasma may cost someone their life or prolong the severe symptoms of this virus.”

A single plasma donation can provide transfusions for up to four COVID-19 patients.

To donate convalescent plasma, donors must have had a positive COVID-19 test result, be symptom-free for 14 days and be at least 7 days past their last blood or plasma donation.

