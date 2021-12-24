OBI, Thunder team up to host blood drives to save lives

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Organizers say you have the chance to save a life after the holidays.

Oklahoma Blood Institute and the Oklahoma City Thunder are teaming up and inviting donors to ‘Thunder Up’ and save lives at annual Oklahoma City Thunder Holiday Blood Drives on Tuesday, Dec. 28.

Donors will receive a free, limited-edition, long sleeve Thunder t-shirt, one free Thunder game ticket, and a COVID-19 antibody test while supplies last.

The blood drive will take place at the following locations:

Ada- Pontotoc County Agri-Plex, 1710 N. Broadway: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ardmore – American Nation Bank Operations Building, Presidential Hall, 1901 N. Commerce: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bartlesville- Washington Park Mall, 2350 SE Washington Blvd. Ste 315: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Enid- Enid Donor Center, 301 E. Cherokee: Center hours

Lawton- Central Mall, Central Plaza, 200 SW C Ave.: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ponca City- Dorada Foods, 2000 Hall Blvd.: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Poteau- Poteau Community Center, Salon A, 105 Reynolds Ave.: 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sallisaw- United Faith Church, 601 S Husband St.: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Stillwater – Oklahoma Closing & Title, 614 S West St.: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tulsa- Tulsa Donor Center, 4601 E. 81st St.: Center hours

Velma- Essential Community Drive Sponsored by Doo-Whop, 812 Main Street: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wichita Falls- Sikes Senter Mall, 3111 Midwestern Parkway: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City will hold its annual Holiday Blood Drive at the OKC Fairgrounds in the Centennial Building, 609 Kiamichi Place, on Thursday, Dec. 30 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We are so grateful and proud to partner for the 14th year in a row with the Oklahoma City Thunder for this amazing blood drive, which has saved more than 40,000 lives since it began,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “The Thunder and their fans are the true definition of the Oklahoma Standard: committed to making a difference in the lives of patients in our community hospitals during this season of giving.”

Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.