OBI to offer ‘golden ticket’ to donors in chocolate bars

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are planning to donate blood, organizers say you will receive a sweet treat.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute is partnering with Zero Tolerance to gift chocolate bars to blood donors.

“Because our non-profit company was an Oklahoma start-up 40 years ago, we know the value of supporting great, local ventures that want to elevate our community by creating outstanding products, new jobs, and civic progress,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “We are proud to have Zero Tolerance help us show gratitude to our amazing donors with a top shelf Thanksgiving reward in chocolate form.”

Donors will receive a 9-inch Field’s pecan pie, a chocolate bar, and their choice of free holiday t-shirt. One lucky donor at each donor center will find a golden ticket in the wrapper of their chocolate bar, which is redeemable for a $250 Visa gift card.

Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or call 877.340.8777. Or walk-in to any mobile blood drive or donation center to give.