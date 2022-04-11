OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma Blood Institute say they are in urgent need of blood donations.

The OBI says it has less than half of the blood supply needed, which means that there could be a critical shortage for local patients.

“All indicators are pointing us in a dangerous direction,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “Over the last several weeks donation numbers have dipped, which have left us struggling to keep stock levels necessary to protect our community. We need donors to respond immediately to help friends and neighbors using blood.”

As a result, the OBI has extended its donor room hours to expand giving opportunities:

Monday – Friday: 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday: 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday: 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

“Nationally, we’ve not faced an ongoing blood shortage like this before,” Armitage said. “The pandemic created this crisis, and we are still caught with its damaging hangover effects. While the challenge is immense, so is the support of our donors, blood drive sponsors, and partners. Together, we must and will find a way.”

Blood has no substitute. Patients across the state rely on blood products to fight cancer, survive trauma and heal after childbirth. Blood donation takes about an hour and can save up to three lives. Donors can find locations to donate at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.