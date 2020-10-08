OBN: 10 deaths linked to fake oxycodone pills

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say at least 10 people have died over the past five months due to fake oxycodone pills.

Two of those victims died from overdoses this week in Grady County after buying counterfeit oxycodone pills that tested positive for fentanyl.

“Fentanyl is a powerful and cheap drug that can be 100 to 1,000 times more potent than Morphine or heroin. It is often purchased on the black market by drug organizations who use it as a filler in heroin or press the powder into pills that resemble legitimate U.S. pharmaceuticals. The pills are blue in color and stamped to look like 30 milligram Oxycodone. Side-by-side, it would be hard for anyone to tell the difference,” said OBN spokesman Mark Woodward.

OBN’s investigation into the pills began back in May of 2020 after two people overdosed and died in Jones.

“While they resemble pharmaceutical-grade pills, these are manufactured in garages and basements by criminals with little knowledge of the drug’s potential potency. We are concerned because these pills are continuing to circulate on the streets in communities across Oklahoma and we could see additional overdose victims,” said OBN director Donnie Anderson.

If you have any information about the distribution of the fake oxycodone pills, you are urged to call OBN or your local police department.

