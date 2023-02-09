YALE, Okla. (KFOR) – As Oklahomans prepare to head to the polls to vote on recreational marijuana, law enforcement agents say they are taking down illegal marijuana operations in the Sooner State.

On Thursday afternoon, agents and law enforcement officers were seen at two marijuana growing facility along Hwy 51, near the town of Yale.

OBN marijuana raid near Yale, Okla. Image KFOR

There were two separate raids, one mile apart, but they are tied to the same investigation according to officials.

Mark Woodward, with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, says it is all part of an investigation into an illegal growing operation.

Woodward says a criminal organization fraudulently obtained a license to grow and sell marijuana in the Sooner State. In reality, officials say the marijuana was being sold on the black market across the United States.

OBN marijuana raid Near Yale, Okla. Image KFOR

So far, OBN agents have seized 28,000 plants from the facility.

One person has been arrested with more expected.

This is a developing story.